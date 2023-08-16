Métro Media ceased publication of all of its 20 newspapers and their respective websites effective 4:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 11, and president and CEO Andrew Mulé is blaming the Montreal Plante administration’s law banning the distribution of Publisacs. The same rule has resulted in The Suburban moving away from home delivery, with our newspaper instead now available at nearly 1,000 depots throughout the island of Montreal.
Métro Média included French-language publications in numerous Montreal boroughs, including St. Laurent and Côte des Neiges-NDG, and newspapers dating from as far back as 1929, as well as publications in the Quebec City area. “I spent the last year knocking on every door in Quebec and Canada I could knock on to try to save our project and our business,” Mulé said Friday. Commentators have called Friday’s announcement an “atom bomb,” in terms of French-language coverage of local news, including council meetings in boroughs throughout Montreal.
Mulé wrote in a communiqué that “the media have had a hard time over the past few years, but Métro took a particularly devastating blow when the Mayor of Montreal announced the end of our distribution method, the Publi-sac. On Wednesday Aug. 9, we were warned that we could no longer continue our operations with almost immediate effect due to the lack of continued support from institutions – Desjardins Culture, the Minister of Economy and innovation, Investissement Québec and SODEC- which we listen to and with whom we have exchanged regularly and actively over the past few months.” Mulé said Métro Média has a healthy balance sheet and “made huge sacrifices over the past year to show our commitment to the future. “Facebook (which is in the process of blocking access to Canadian news in reaction to federal law C-18) certainly hasn’t helped our cause over the past month,” he added.
For her part, Mayor Plante tweeted Friday, “It is with great sadness that we learn of the suspension of Journal Métro’s activities. This is a major loss for the media ecosystem and the daily lives of Montrealers. The radical transformation of the media business environment requires urgent reflection and collective solutions. I salute the work of the entire Métro Média group team and its journalists who have covered Montreal news over the years.”
Mulé replied that “...when publishing without the need for independent fact-checking. Good luck with that, Montreal.”
The Suburban wanted a direct response from Mayor Plante on Mulé blaming the Publi Sac ban. We asked the Mayor, “How do you respond to Mr. Mulé attacking the Publi Sac bylaw as causing the Métro Média shutdown and do you feel any regret over the bylaw?” Her response was, “Local media are essential to our democracy and if we want to protect them and avoid additional closures, the national discussion that is needed today is not about the distribution model, it is about the financing method. Several media still depend on advertising and the digital shift is hard hit by META. It concerns all the media in Quebec and obviously the city will be ready to contribute to these reflections with the means we have, but we have to see the issue as a whole.”
We replied that , “The question was for a response to Mulé’s attack on the Publi Sac bylaw. Métro Média specifically said it closed because of that bylaw. META has nothing to do with our question.” The answer we received was, “You have our response.”
(0) comments
