Quebec will no longer require masks on public transit beginning Saturday June 18, the provincial government announced.
“Following a recommendation from Public Health, it is now possible to lift the wearing of masks on public transport," Health Minister Christian Dubé stated. "This is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement in the epidemiological situation over the past few weeks. The decision to wear the mask, both in public places and on public transport, will remain a personal choice."
The announcement adds that "the population is invited to respect those who wish to continue to avail themselves of this means of reducing the risk of infection.
"It should be noted that wearing a mask or face covering remains recommended for several groups, in particular people who are vulnerable due to their state of health or their age. It is also recommended to wear the mask in the presence of these people in order to limit the risk of contagion as much as possible."
Masks must still be worn at hospitals, except for psychiatric institutions; a CHSLD (public or private), a CLSC, a medical clinic. In addition, people who have had COVID-19 must wear a mask during any social interaction for at least five days following their isolation at home. Those living with someone with COVID-19 must also wear it for 10 days."
