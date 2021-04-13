Masks required for two people from different households outdoors

The Quebec government announced Tuesday that masks are required for as few as two people from different households who participate in an outdoor activity.
"I know the measures are changing a lot, but the situation is changing a lot," Premier François Legault said during a press conference Tuesday.
When the outdoor mask rule, which took effect April 8, was first announced, it applied to groups. But now, in Montreal and even orange zones, two people over the age of 10 from different households must wear a mask for the duration of a leisure or sports activity, unless they are seated two metres apart or are swimming.
The government instituted the rule because of the UK variant, which represents a large portion of new COVID cases, and concerns about hospitalizations, even as there were 1,490 new cases in Quebec and 300 new cases in Montreal Tuesday, much lower numbers than neighbouring Ontario.
Two people from the same address or who are not alone do not have to wear a mask.
