Recognition of an individual’s emotions dropped by about 24% overall when wearing a mask.
Most people already knew it, and many warned about its disastrous effects on children, but a new study solidly demonstrates that face masks impair nonverbal communication between individuals, and their widespread use to curb COVID-19 significantly alters the way we perceive emotion.
A team of researchers at McGill’s Laboratory for Attention and Social Cognition working with American researchers compared how over 120 individuals recognize emotions: happy, sad, fearful, angry, disgusted, surprised and neutral facial expressions in masked and unmasked faces.
Humans evolved to communicate via the silent language of faces and as a result, we can read a number of simple (eye gaze) and complex (intentions) social messages from faces alone. One of the most important cues we receive is facial expression, signaling an individual’s emotional state.
Published in Social Psychology, Professor Jelena Ristic and Post-doctoral Fellow Sarah McCrackin investigated how covering the lower part of the face with a mask impacted our ability to recognize basic emotions from facial expressions.
Recognition of all expressions was affected by about 24% overall, but reduction varied; disgust (46%) and anger (30%) were impacted most by masks. Sadness (23%) and neutral expressions (23%) had intermediate impacts, and fear (10%), surprise (15%) and happiness (15%) were impacted the least.
Effects were generally stable across individuals with little variation with individual traits. People who ranked higher in terms of agreeableness, including altruism and pro-social behavior, fared slightly better, and in contrast, more extroverted people who tend to seek out social contact had slightly worse emotion recognition when faces wore masks than less extroverted types. Finally, those who showed higher levels of social competence were better able to recognize emotional expression from unmasked faces than those with lower social competence.
Beyond the pandemic, the data is important for health and educational settings where masks have become commonplace. For example, doctor-patient relations require easy interpretation of emotional states for better outcomes, and as psychosocial development depends on accurate interpretation of social cues from faces, mask-wearing in educational settings may cause long-lasting consequences for social development in children.
While emphasizing that wearing masks is critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19, researchers say it is important to understand the impact that masks may have on human social interactions. “This is especially true in a time where many are feeling socially isolated, given that the ability to recognize facial expressions is a fundamental part of social interactions and is linked to overall social and cognitive functioning.” They agreed that the wearing of approved transparent face masks could alleviate some of the difficulties.
