The requirement to wear masks and other personal protective equipment in Quebec healthcare facilities ihas ended for the most part, the Health ministry announced Thursday.
The decision was made in light of recommendations from Public Health "due to the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec.
"The current context allows it," says a government statement. "Precautions must now come under a more precise assessment of the situation, depending on the local reality of each installation. At all times, establishments will be able to rely on the competence of their infection prevention and control teams, who will establish instructions based on local epidemiology and the recommendations of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec."
Those teams "will be able to make the decision to reintegrate the wearing of the mask in prevention in their facilities when necessary, as was the case before the pandemic."
The ministry adds that despite the fact that mask wearing is now a personal choice in healthcare facilities, "hand hygiene as well as respiratory hygiene and etiquette, including wearing a mask when showing any symptoms of respiratory infection, are maintained at all times in workplaces.
"With regard to the wearing of personal protective equipment for staff and volunteers, the establishment is also responsible for issuing the instructions that will prevail in the facilities. The guidelines established by the establishments comply with the CNESST guidelines."
