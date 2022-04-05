Quebecers will still have to wear masks in indoor public places beyond the previously planned April 15 end date, interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed at a press conference Tuesday. "It's a question of prudence during the sixth wave," he said. "The pandemic is not over."
Boileau said the mask requirement remains at least until the end of April, although a Quebec press release does not give a specific end date. Boileau urged Quebecers to remain vigilant during what is expected to be an increase in cases and hospitalizations in the next few weeks because of the highly contagious BA.2 COVID variant of Omicron.
"In particular, it is crucial to isolate yourself and take a screening test in the event of the appearance of symptoms, and to be very careful if you have been in contact with a case of COVID-19," says a government statement. "Public Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and will regularly reassess the maintenance of the mask wearing measure."
The government statement also said that "for people who have not yet received their booster dose, and particularly those aged 60 and over, it is still possible to obtain it.
"The administration of the second booster dose (4th dose) began in living environments, starting with residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs). People aged 80 and living at home and immunocompromised people can also make an appointment now for this new booster dose. The second booster dose (4th dose) will also be offered to people aged 70 and over, starting Wednesday, April 6, then to people aged 60 and over, starting Monday, April 11. People are invited to make an appointment on the Clic Santé platform. Vaccination capacity has been adjusted to be able to meet demand. A minimum interval of three months must be respected between the first and the second booster dose."
As well, the government points out that "the virus can cause complications in certain vulnerable people, in particular due to their age or immunosuppression. The vast majority of people currently hospitalized in intensive care are aged 60 and over.
"Similarly, it is important to pay particular attention to the usual instructions — hand washing, distancing — when in contact with a vulnerable person. Wearing a mask is recommended, among other things, during social interactions."
