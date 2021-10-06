As of Monday October 4th, tighter masking regulations for children in 10 regions of Quebec elementary schools came into effect due to COVID increases in younger age groups.
According to the modified regulations, masks for children aged four and five will now be mandatory on school buses when they are in the company of older children, which has changed from the previous rule only requiring masks to be worn by students from Grades 1 to 6.
Masks will also be required to be worn by students from grades one to six during gym class when it is not possible for them to maintain a distance of two metres from each other. Before these new rules, masks were only required to be worn by Grade 1-6 students in class and on school buses.
Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.
“We anticipate that we’ll get a submission from Pfizer, hopefully in the early stages of October,” Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said. “As soon as we receive the data from the company, the regulators are well-situated to rapidly review that data.”
"Even when you’re in an area of COVID-19 transmission, masks should not be worn during vigorous physical activity because of the risk of reducing your breathing capacity. No matter how intensely you exercise, keep at least 1 metre away from others, and if you’re indoors, make sure there is adequate ventilation." -World Health Organisation
It's hard to believe this is rooted in science. The WHO explicitly against masks in gym; presumably after the two Chinese kids died from wearing masks during strenuous exercise. What makes this mandate even more frustrating is that now parents are forbidden from protesting it, like they did when school boards distributed toxic masks to students last year. The slope gets more slippery by the day...
