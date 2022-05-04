Quebec interim Public Health Director Luc Boileau confirmed at a press conference Wednesday that masks will not be required in most public places as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday May 14.
This marks the first time since July 2020 that masking will not be required in Quebec. However, they will still have to be worn on public transit, and in hospitals and CHSLDs. Mask mandates have already been lifted in most other North American jurisdictions.
Boileau also said the pandemic reached its peak and is lessening, including the number of cases and positive cases amongst health care workers, hospitalizations and absences amongst health care workers and students.
"The whole picture is getting better and better."
Boileau also said a new COVID wave is expected this fall, but that Quebec will be prepared.
(1) comment
Masks should be removed immediately and never return, they do nothing except muzzle humans
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.