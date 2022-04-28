Mask mandate decision coming May 3

The Quebec government will decide Tuesday May 3 whether to lift its requirement to wear masks in indoor public places after May 14, interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau told a press conference Thursday.
"The picture of the evolution of this pandemic situation in our sixth wave is quite positive," he said. "We're observing that there are less new COVID cases. We think the peak of the wave is behind us."
Boileau also warned that the "activity of the virus is still strong," and thousands are still being infected daily, "so we still have to be careful.
'We think that by the beginning of next week, we should be comfortable enough to suggest to the government to release the obligation of wearing masks in public" by the middle of May.
Asked if it is too soon to lift the mask mandate, Boileau said Quebecers are "well aware of how contagious the virus is, and most of the people at risk know it very well, so they will be able to [employ] the protection they believe is necessary, and with that in mind, we suppose that two weeks from now, it should be okay to release this obligation."
He added masks will still likely be required after May 14 on public transport, and in hospitals, medical clinics and CHSLDs.
