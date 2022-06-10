Marlene Jennings steps down as QCGN president

Marlene Jennings announced Thursday that she is stepping down as president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, the English-language advocacy group that has been in the spotlight for the past year speaking out against the newly passed language law Bill 96.
"I've taken the proverbial walk in the snow — actually, it wasn't the snow, it was a walk in the rain, actually no, it was sitting on my balcony with a cup of coffee," Jennings, who served as president for two years, said in a farewell video. "My decision was difficult, but it was also easy. I came to the realization that my multiple commitments make it impossible for me to give this important role all the time it requires to remain truly effective.
Jennings said she had committed to serving one mandate, which is ending during this spring. Staying on until the fall would have delayed important personal commitments, she added.
"The last 18 months have allowed me to play an active role in QCGN's renewal process, which we call QCGN 2.0."
Jennings vowed to be part of the continued fight "to convince our government partners that there are more effective and inclusive ways to protect and promote the French language than in this new law that simply doesn't reflect the modern, inclusive Quebec that members of our community have helped build."
Eva Ludwig, the QCGN's treasurer, will serve as interim president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.