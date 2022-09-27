Marguerite-Bourgeoys comprises the borough of LaSalle, île Rock, île aux Chèvres, île aux Hérons and île des Sept Soeurs. The riding is 37.3% French - and 33.3%-English-speaking. With a population of 76,860 (37.1% visible minorities) and 52,086 electors, in 2018 with a 54.80% turnout the riding elected Liberal Helene David with 53.39% of the vote, more than 8600 votes ahead of her closest opponent, the CAQ’s Vicky Michaud.
Quebec Liberal Party
Fred Beauchemin has 32 years of experience within Quebec’s business community, more than 30 as a financier with Scotiabank and for the past decade as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets leading a team responsible for providing all of the bank’s risk management services in Quebec. A member of the Board of Directors of Père Sablon Foundation helping young people achieve full potential through sport and the great outdoors, he has been active with the Fondation des Petits Rois, the Marie-Vincent Foundation and the Montreal Cancer Institute. He wants to put his economic experience and determination to work for the development of Marguerite-Bourgeoys and for all of Quebec.
Bloc Montreal
Keeton Clarke is a Certified Financial Security Advisor and Mutual Fund Representative who works closely with entrepreneurs and families, guiding them to create and manage a plan for sustainable, positive economic growth. He has over 30 years of experience in community development, socio-economic integration practices and a keen interest in representing political diversity. A community advocate, Keeton is enthusiastic and confident about joining Bloc Montreal and to represent Montreal, in the National Assembly of Quebec, as that voice that echoes the importance of Quebec’s intersectional values.
Climat Québec
Serge Bellemare understood very early on that the future rested on political parties that prioritized the environment and has run several times in federal and provincial ridings to highlight the environmental issues close to his heart. The teacher of more than 35 years believes that responsible government involves consultation with communities, expert opinion and very often the political courage to take necessary decisions. Like Climat Québec, he believes it is necessary to recover the maximum of powers in Quebec to give itself free rein to implement a real green revolution.
Coalition Avenir du Québec
Vicky Michaud is a journalist by training, and long-time citizen in the community. She has always put her expertise, time and energy at the service of the population, and entered politics with the CAQ to, among other things, defend issues surrounding women’s engagement, access to health care and the inclusion of all in society.
Conservative Party of Quebec
Aleksa Drakul is an engineer and works as a project manager in mechanical engineering, more specifically in industrial process piping. The Conservative Party of Quebec both inspires and represents him, “since it puts Quebecers first by proposing economic and social strategies in which every Quebecer has a role to play… Instead of making exaggerated promises simply to look good in the eyes of Quebecers, the Conservative Party of Quebec is concentrating on current problems and proposing solutions that will have a direct impact on our society.”
Parti Québécois
Suzanne Tremblay has lived in Lasalle since 2011 and is former director of educational services for the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board. She also served as principal of des Découvreurs and du Petit-Collège schools, and has taught regular, kindergarten and physical education, obtaining a Master’s in School Administration with a thesis focused on gifted students. Her postgraduate dissertation in Administration and Foundations of Education focused on boys’ success, and is a lecturer at the Université de Montréal. A mother of four and grandmother of seven, she remains involved in her community, including volunteering for Ukrainian refugees.
Québec Solidaire
Angélique Soleil Lavoie is a French as a Second Language teacher, practicing for more than a decade in reception classes of primary and secondary schools in Verdun and Lasalle as well as in francization of adults. She has been a member of governing boards of the schools where she worked for the past three years and was elected as representative on the Québec solidaire women’s commission responsible for feminist issues within the party. An author in her spare time, she spreads and popularizes left-wing ideas on social media.
Green Party of Quebec
Carole Thériault – no bio available
