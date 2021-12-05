Tears mixed with smiles, memories and song, as a group of Montrealers young and old honored 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey who was killed on October 18 outside his Cote-des-Neiges school following a fight between groups of youth.
Some 200 people gathered Saturday at Mile-End school at the EMSB’s Coronation building on Van Horne and Victoria, some holding blue balloons, to march and talk about their friend and family member, a talented and affectionate young man with a love of music and definite ambitions.
Some in attendance blasted the media for portraying him as a gang member or someone casually involved in violence simply because he was a young black kid from CDN, in contrast with the media and Quebec political leadership’s reaction to the shooting of a young francophone white male in Saint-Michel last month. Marchers echoed what one person who attended Dopwell-Bailey’s funeral told The Suburban following the funeral: “In the eyes of the leaders of society, and then that becomes what ordinary people think, Trudel was a victim but Jannai was part of a problem. It’s not so complicated. A black kid dies it’s because he’s involved in violence in the hood right? It’s how they see it. How do you think that makes other black kids feel around here? Jannai was an awesome kid and going places. Anyone who knew him can tell you that.”
Dopwell-Bailey died of stab wounds to his upper body on October 18 following a fight between groups of youth outside his school. Immediately after his death, his friends and members of the community signalled to police and the public the presence of videos on social media featuring young men in masks mocking the victim, and promising more violence, telling the media that everyone knew who the perpetrator was.
Montreal Police arrested a youth four days after the killing and charged him with second degree murder and then arrested 18-year-old Andrei Donet who was already being held in connection with drug trafficking, weapons possession and breach of conditions, and appeared in court via teleconference to face several charges including murder in the second degree. Montreal Police are still searching for a third suspect and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or their neighbourhood police station, or they can remain anonymous by calling Info-Crime at 514 393-1133 or via a form available at infocrimemontreal.ca.
