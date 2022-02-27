Skating

Many outdoor activities on the calendar this week, including Disco skating at Confederation Parc. Seen above, skating to music at Macdonald Park last winter courtesy of Team CDN-NDG volunteers and DJs

With snow, mild temperatures and easing of restrictions, March Break couldn’t have come at a better time, and the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has you covered with a wide variety of activities for fun, relaxation and exercise every day of the week.

Cultural activities

With so many free cultural activities on offer during March Break, use the city’s new calendar at https://montreal.ca/en/calendar to figure out what to do, what to see, where to go and when, at your neighbourhood cultural centres and libraries.

Check out the CDN-NDG winter activity page https://montreal.ca/en/articles/what-to-do-winter-cdn-ndg-20308 for information on outdoor and indoor activities at: the borough’s 17 rinks, 4 cross-country ski trails, 3 swimming pools and 2 arenas. If it’s still too cold for you and the little ones, then check out the activities at the Maisons de la culture and libraries in your neighborhood.

Disco skate

Put on your skates and get active with your family to the lively rhythms of five guest DJs at the Disco-patin evenings at the BBB rink in Confederation Park.

Sign up at ttps://montreal.ca/en/events/disco-skating-nights-parc-de-la-confederation-26737

The city is staging its second annual snowman contest. You have until March 7 to submit your snowy creation at https://montreal.ca/en/articles/concours-bonhommes-de-neige-9632.

Also be sure to check out local organizations’ offerings for March Break and contact the organization you are interested in before visiting in person.

Cote Des Neiges Black Community Association https://www.facebook.com/cdnbca/

• Centre Appleton

• Pavillon Nelson-Mandela

Mountain sights community centre: Pavillon de la Savane https://centrecommunautairemountainsights.org

Escrime Mont-Royal: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Community Centre

http://www.escrimemontroyal.com/

Comité jeunesse NDG: Saint-Raymond Community Centre http://cjndg.org

Maison des Jeunes de la Côte-des-Neiges: Pavillon Martin-Luther-King

http://ydme.ca/la-maison-des-jeunes-de-la-cotes-des-neiges/index.html

Association communautaire Westhaven Elmhurst: Centre Westhaven

https://www.facebook.com/102297104767024/posts/471240221206042/?d=n

Loisirs sportifs CDN-NDG

• Centre sportif NDG

• Centre sportif CDN

https://www.loisirssportifscdn-ndg.com/en

