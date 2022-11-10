LaFontaine MNA Marc Tanguay has been chosen by the Quebec Liberal Party to be its new interim leader, following Dominique Anglade's decision to resign as both leader and as MNA for the St. Henri-Ste. Anne riding, the latter effective Dec. 1.
The official announcement was made at 1 p.m. Thursday Nov. 10. On Nov. 7, Tanguay posted on Facebook, "I thank Dominique Anglade for her years of public service. In particular, she will have contributed to the economic development of Quebec, while being an example of success for all Quebec women. Thank you dear Dominique! It was a privilege to work with you."
Anglade's decision came in light of the 2022 election results and internal dissension within her party.
Tanguay will be leader, at least, until a leadership vote takes place at a future time. MNAs André Fortin and Monsef Derraji have said they are considering running for the leadership whenever a vote takes place.
Aside from being MNA for LaFontaine, Tanguay is Official Opposition House Leader, Official Opposition Critic for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information, Official Opposition Critic for Ethics, Official Opposition Critic for Democratic Institutions, Official Opposition Critic for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie, Official Opposition Critic for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Official Opposition Critic for the Election Act, and Official Opposition Critic for the Capitale-Nationale Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.