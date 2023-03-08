Former Liberal cabinet minister and astronaut Marc Garneau has announced that he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. Garneau announced his resignation Wednesday morning. He has served as an MP since 2008. Garneau represented the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount riding. He held the position of Minister of Transport in Prime Minister Trudeau’s cabinet from 2015 to 2021 before taking on the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs from January 2021 to October that same year.
Garneau served as a commissioned officer in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1974 to 1989, achieving the rank of captain before retiring in 1989.
In October of 1984, Garneau achieved a historical milestone, becoming the first Canadian to go to space. Garneau would become the deputy director of the Canadian astronaut program in 1989.
Garneau was appointed to the position of Companion of the Order of Canada in 2003
