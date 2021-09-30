Marc-Antoine Desjardins has dropped out of the Montreal Mayoral race and is joining forces with Balarama Holness's Mouvement Montréal.
“This decision exemplifies the power in bridging divides, reconciling differences and upholding the spirit of collaboration, community and acceptance that characterizes Montreal,” the two said, adding that Montrealers should have a "real, viable third-option in the 2021 municipal election."
“Now, more than ever, [we are] the clear choice," Holness told the media. "We have the numbers. We have the vision. We have the strength. And we will use that to represent all Montrealers across the island.”
The new political collaboration now results in 60 candidates — Holness's 36 and Dejardins's 24 — running against incumbent Valérie Plante and challenger Denis Coderre.
“Together with Marc-Antoine and his Raillement Pour Montréal candidates, we will represent francophones, anglophones and allophones, people from diverse ethnocultural backgrounds, small business owners, families and youth,” Holness added.
Desjardins stated that he “looks forward to enhancing Montrealers’ quality of life.”
