One feature of the current post-pandemic era — albeit with the possibility of a fourth wave and the implementation of vaccine passports in Quebec — is that while we are enjoying greater freedoms as new COVID cases remain low as of late July, a significant number of Canadians are still fearful of that new-found freedom.
The Angus Reid Institute "conducted an online survey from July 9-13, 2021, among a representative randomized sample of 2,040 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum."
The survey was done as Canada, percentage-wise, surpassed the U.S. in terms of first and second vaccinations.
"More than one-quarter (28%) say that they are still more anxious than excited about getting back to normal and seeing friends, family, and others out in their communities," the survey says. "Anxiety rises across age groups, which again draws attention to the relative levels of concern that older Canadians have carried since the pandemic started."
As well, "while most Canadians are feeling more excitement than anxiety, those who are unvaccinated and uncommitted to being so are most enthusiastic about getting back to the activities they have missed out on over the past 18 months.... Just 35 per cent say they are resuming everything they did before, with no real hesitation. For the bulk of the population, caution is key....Men younger than 55 are most bullish about their return to pre-pandemic activities. Meantime, women older than 34 are most hesitant"
Another significant finding is that vaccinated Canadians are almost evenly split as whether to spend time with those who are unvaccinated.
"Nearly half (46%) say that this is unlikely," the survey says. "Among those who have received at least one dose of vaccine so far, only half (53%) say they’re likely to spend time around those who have not received their jabs," the survey says. "This, even after they are fully immunized themselves and have built up their immunity."
As well, "nearly two-thirds of those aged 18-34 say that as long as they are personally protected through vaccination they’ll socialize with unvaccinated people. Canadians 65 years of age and older are more likely to say that they will avoid people who aren’t vaccinated."
There findings may be the effect of increasingly intensified campaigns, not only in Canada but around the world, for those group still hesitant to get two doses of vaccine. Quebec launched a vaccine lottery, and countries like France and Italy announced they are barring access to venues to the unvaccinated, and are requiring proof of vaccination, sparking a mix of increased vaccination appointments and mass protest. There has also been mixed information as to the efficacy of the vaccinations.
Other findings from the survey:
• "More than half of those who have received at least one dose of vaccine say it’s perfectly fine to ask someone about their vaccination status. Another three-in-ten say it depends, and are more comfortable asking family and friends, but less so strangers. Conversely, three-quarters of those who say they’ll eschew inoculation view being asked about one’s vaccination status as inappropriate."
• "Two-thirds of Canadians (67%) say that they support vaccine passports for large events in their province. Despite opposition from Premiers Doug Ford and Jason Kenney, a majority in Ontario (69%) and Alberta (52%) agree."
