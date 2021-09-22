The borough of St. Laurent has released a comprehensive list of projects completed and mostly finalized this year as part of its 10-year capital investment program for 2021-2030.
Overall, the projects include "facilities for sports lovers or children in parks, renovations to buildings related to recreational and cultural activities, work to ensure pedestrian safety, measures to facilitate mobility, and lastly, actions in regards to sustainable development and environmental protection." More projects are planned over the next 10 years.
"In spite of dealing with the pandemic, we were determined to maintain the launch of our new investment cycle to continue improving St. Laurent families' quality of life in this difficult situation," said Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Our efforts have already proven successful in 2021 with numerous achievements on our territory that are making it possible to guarantee all residents equitable access to high-quality facilities and services.
"These innovative projects are in line with the directions we want to take in terms of sustainable development and they aim to preserve the environment, in light of the climate emergency, the effects of which are becoming more and more apparent. These initiatives are making a real difference in the lives of the people and businesses that have chosen to settle in St. Laurent."
Projects completed and mostly finalized in 2021 include:
• "Sports equipment in the parks: Basketball: Parc Philippe-Laheurte (a new court), Parc Raymond-Vidal (a new court) and Parc Noël-Nord (rehabilitation of the existing court); Soccer: Parc Noël-Nord (redevelopment of existing field); Tennis: Parc Philippe-Laheurte (four new courts), Parc Marcel-Laurin (rehabilitation of six tennis courts and construction of three new ones) and Parc Noël-Sud (rehabilitation of three existing tennis courts); and Volleyball: Parc Philippe-Laheurte (redevelopment of the court)."
• "Facilities for children in the parks: Installation of play structures, swings and/or splash pads in Goulet, Raymond-Vidal and Ronald-Moreau parks as well as in Norseman and Thérèse-Cadorette squares."
• "Recreational and cultural activities: Renovation of the amphitheatre at the Centre des loisirs: fixed furniture, tiered seating, audiovisual systems and adaptation to universal accessibility standards; and easier access to the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent for people with limited mobility."
• "Pedestrian safety: User-friendly, safety-minded improvements for pedestrians (a total investment of $ 2 million), including safety around schools on borough territory ($872,000); and at 38 different locations, installation of curb extensions, speed humps, reduced sidewalk radiuses as well as raised intersections and crosswalks."
• "Mobility: Installation of six more electric BIXI bike-sharing stations (for a total of nine, the highest number in Montréal), in addition to the seven regular BIXI stations; and the extension of 2 km of bike paths. There is a total of 57.7 km of bike paths in the borough.
• Sustainable development and environmental protection: Improvements to energy efficiency at the borough hall; installation of 45 solar panels and replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems: Award of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification for the Parc Decelles chalet, following major renovations; and conversion of lighting in Alexis Nihon, Chamberland and Noël-Sud parks to LED lighting, adding to the more than 10,000 LED-adapted street lights installed on 90% of St. Laurent roads in six years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.