Seniors residence Manoir Gouin, a home for semi-independent seniors in Cartierville, is on lock-down after 35 residents tested positive for Covid-19.
All residents are currently in isolation with some of them awaiting test results. Health authorities were deployed on Wednsday when some residents began showing symptoms of Covid-19 and each one has been tested. The complex has 113 apartments with many residents living as couples.
According to the North Island CIUSSS, clinical monitoring of symptoms is being carried out rigorously and additional staff has joined the team of caregivers in order to assist with the viral outbreak.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says that the increase of cases in retirement homes is worrisome and stated that the population should remain vigilant respecting traditional Covid-19 measures especially when interacting with persons belonging to a vulnerable population such as seniors.
"They need to be given the best medical care that is available; we cannot abandon them like they were abandoned at the onset of the pandemic," Family Physician and co-founder of the Coalition of Physicians for Social Justice, Dr. Paul Saba, told The Suburban.
"They need the extra boost rapidly. The focal point of the vaccination campaign in Quebec right now needs to be ramped up where seniors and those with underling health conditions are concerned. They need to be prioritized for the booster vaccination."
