Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced this week that healthcare workers will have to be fully vaccinated to work, as of the very near future.
His declaration follows two days of parliamentary hearings on the issue of mandatory vaccinations for workers under provincial jurisdiction who have extensive contact with the public.
Dubé also told the media that further details are coming, and that exemptions are planned for those who took part in the Medicago vaccine trial and those "with contraindications to vaccination against COVID-19."
"People with contraindications to vaccination against COVID 19, including those who meet the conditions described in the Quebec Immunization Protocol, will be able to obtain a vaccine passport," said a statement from the Health ministry.
For the latter group, a note from a doctor will need to be presented at a vaccination centre and they must then register at the Clic Santé website to obtain a vaccine passport, which came into effect Sept. 1.
Dubé also told the media that he hopes to not have to deploy vaccine passport inspectors, but warned businesses and individuals will be fined by police if the vaccine passport and other health rules are not followed.
