The manager of Bordeaux jail where 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring was fatally injured has been suspended from his duties. The Public Security Department of Quebec announced the suspension. This is the second corrections officer to be temporarily relieved of his duties in relation to the altercation involving Spring.
The department has admitted that Spring was held illegally at Bordeaux Jail, with his release scheduled a day before his death. Spring previously pled not guilty to assaulting a peace officer and violating release conditions. He was awaiting trial for charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and robbery.
