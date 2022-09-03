Man who allegedly posted bloody image of CAQ MNA arrested

A 44-year-old man who posted an image of CAQ Chaveau MNA Sylvain Lévesque's election poster dripping with blood has been arrested in Sainte-Béatrix, the Sûreté du Québec announced Saturday morning.
The accused has been released and must return to court Sept. 29.
"The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions will determine the charge or charges that will be filed against the suspect," said the SQ.
Writing accompanying the bloody image accuses the MNA of voting against an independent inquiry into what the accused called "the atrocities" that took place in CHSLDs in 2020.
"This kind of publication is unacceptable," the MNA posted on Twitter. "We can be against ideas, but violence and intimidation will never be tolerated. Despite this, nothing will prevent me from going to meet the citizens of Chauveau!"
This was one of series of incidents directed at MNAs and workers of several parties. A man was arrested after allegedly repeatedly harassing and threatening Liberal St. Laurent incumbent Marwah Rizqy. The office of Liberal Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone was robbed and vandalized. And Conservative Party volunteers putting up posters were physically threatened in Rosemont and Duplessis in Sept-Îles. A man was arrested in connection with the Rosemont incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.