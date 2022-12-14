A 44-year-old man was stabbed to death at around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Begin and Cote Vertu in the St. Laurent borough.
Police say the stabbing happened during a fight between two individuals, and they are looking into what started the altercation.
A 43-year-old man then turned himself into police, met with investigators and was arrested. SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin told The Suburban Wednesday that information is not yet available regarding the reason for the fight. Police are not releasing names at this point.
This is the 36th murder of the year in Montreal. The man was injured on the upper body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.