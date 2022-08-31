Man shot in Snowdon apartment building

A 30-year-old man was shot in a building at Queen Mary near Décarie in Snowdon late Tuesday night, and was in stable condition in hospital as of Wednesday morning.
Police were called at around 11:40 p.m. Aug. 30.
The man was struck in the lower body. Police say the man's life was saved because officers placed a tourniquet on the man's injury. The SPVM has also said they have not ruled out that the injury was self-inflicted.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. Police were on the scene, having set up a security perimeter.
