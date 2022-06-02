Man shot dead linked to organized crime

A man shot dead in a restaurant Wednesday night reportedly had links to organized crime. The 42-year-old victim identified as Bernard Cherfan, had gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead in hospital.
Cherfan was shot around 7:30 PM while seated in a boulevard des Laurentides restaurant. He reportedly survived a previous attempt on his life in 2015, and is considered a close associate of Frédérick Silva who was recently convicted of three homicides. He is the second associate of Silva to be killed.
Witnesses have already been interviewed and police have made no arrests so far. The Sûreté de Québec is also investigating given the links to organized crime.
