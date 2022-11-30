A man in his 20s has been found shot dead in Dorval on Tuesday night. The SPVM received a 911 call at approximately 11 p.m. on November 29th after a resident of the area discovered the body at the intersection of Carson Street and Mimosa Avenue. The victim appeared to have upper body gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene. The SPVM has set up a crime scene in the area, with the investigation being conducted by the major crimes unit. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made. This marks Montreal’s 35th homicide of this year.
alert featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.