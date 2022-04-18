A 46-year-old man was fatally shot at 10:55 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of St. Laurent Boulevard and Jean-Talon.
The victim's death is Montreal's seventh homicide of 2022.
According to Montreal police, dozens of witnesses were present at the scene when officers arrived. Investigators interrogated the witnesses Saturday evening and throughout the day Sunday.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and his death was confirmed shortly after his arrival.
The busy street corner was closed off temporarily while officers conducted an investigation to better determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
According to Montreal police spokesperson, Mariane Allaire Morin, police are searching for more than one suspect in connection to the Saturday night shooting.
The victim was known to police. "We don't know the link between the victim and the suspects," Morin said.
The descriptions of the suspects have not been made public as authorities say it could derail the investigation.
