Man shot and killed in St. Laurent

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in the borough of St. Laurent, and is the 41st homicide in Montreal this year.
Police were alerted to the incident at about 8 p.m. Friday, and arrived on the scene in the eastern part of the borough, at Jules-Poitras and Deguire. The victim was struck in the upper body.
This incident is one of several criminal acts that have taken place in St. Laurent in recent weeks. On Dec. 19, three men were arrested and a gun was seized by police after shots were fired at a residence in the northwestern section of the borough.
A few days earlier, a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in a commercial area of St. Laurent, at Bégin and Côte Vertu.
In November, a Molotov cocktail was discovered at a small fire that took place on Montpellier Blvd.
As well:
• On Nov. 9, a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets.
• In early November, thirteen of 28 car fires took place in two lots. Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
