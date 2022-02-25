Man pleads guilty to murdering neighbour and boss

Claude Charbonneau, 62, pleaded guilty to two murders before Quebec Superior Court Justice Hélène Di Salvo. He was charged with first-degree murder of 80-year-old Theodros Debeyiotis and second-degree murder of 68-year-old Pierre Phaneuf.
Charbonneau worked as a janitor for Debeyiotis for twenty years. As part of his janitorial duties, he collected the rent from tenants in a building on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard where both he and Phaneuf lived. Phaneuf worked for Debeyiotis as a plumber.
Phaneuf lived alone and no one reported that he was missing. It was only after police learned of the attack on Debeyiotis that they discovered Phaneuf’s body.
According to police, Charbonneau told investigators that he had planned the murders for 10 years and that he had also planned to kill Debeyiotis’s son. Investigators reported that Charbonneau repeated multiple times that he "regrets nothing"
"I am 61 years old and I am sane. I killed both of them with blows from an axe," Charbonneau told the court, while entering his pleas on both counts,
Phaneuf was killed inside his apartment. Charbonneau stole money from the victim's pockets, put his cellphones in a bowl of water and stole his car.
Two days later, after sleeping in Phaneuf’s car, Charbonneau killed Debeyiotis while he was entering his office in the morning.
Many of Charbonneau’s movements were captured by surveillance cameras including a licence plate swap on Phaneuf's vehicle.
Relatives of both victims are scheduled to make statements during Charbonneau's sentence hearing scheduled for April 1st.
