Jimmy Garant, a 30-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet dating back more than 15 years, pleaded guilty to his role in an incident in which 18 shots were fired at a home in St. Laurent last Dec. 19.
There was a family inside the home at the time, located at Outardes Street and Place Emma-Gendron in the northwestern section of the borough, in a very affluent area. Three men were arrested just after the shooting took place. No one was injured despite the amount of shots fired.
Garant received a four-year sentence from Judge Lori Renee Weitzman. He pleaded guilty to recklessly discharging a firearm and illegal possession of a restricted weapon. Garant's lawyer argued that he was not the shooter in this case.
Testimony revealed that Garant was driving a Mazda on the night in question and a passenger in the front seat got out and fired at the home.
The vehicle was then stopped by police following a 911 call, and Garant was arrested along with Justin Moore, 24, and Jesse Buhara, 27. Moore was in the front seat. A 9mm calibre gun was found.
The prosecution recommended a four-year sentence because of Garant's quick guilty plea, while the defense claimed the evidence against Garant was weak. The judge said the sentence was a light one, considering Garant's almost non-stop involvement in violent crimes since 2007.
The case against the other two defendants continues in April.
Several violent crimes have taken place in St. Laurent in recent months, including a fatal stabbing last December at Bégin and Côte Vertu and a single gunshot fired in late January in the residential area of Guertin and Vanier, east of Ste. Croix and north of Côte Vertu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.