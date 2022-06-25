A 62-year-old man has died after being stabbed in his home at Côte Vertu and Cardinal in St. Laurent, according to police.
The alleged assailant, the man's 21 year-old son, was arrested at the scene. Police were told the attack took place during a conflict between the two men.
The SPVM was alerted to the attack at 5:25 a.m. Friday. The man was injured on the upper body.
Police are investigating and established a perimeter around the scene Friday. Witnesses are expected to be interviewed.
