A 44 year old man was attacked in the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough last Friday evening.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say that his life is not in danger.
According to early information gathered by Montreal police, the man sustained injuries from an unknown sharp object following an altercation with at least one other person around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sherbrooke and West Broadway streets.
Investigators are currently untangling information as several people were questioned by SPVM officers concerning the situation. It is still to be determined which of the persons questioned are suspects and which are witnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.