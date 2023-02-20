Kamel Chebbout, 39, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder in the February 2019 stabbing of Azzedine Laknit, 50 in the parking lot of Décarie Square in Côte St. Luc.
Chebbout was sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years. The victim was stabbed numerous times.
At the time of the incident, The Suburban reported that the two men knew each other and got into a fight. As it turned out, the victim owned an escort agent and the assailant was his driver. Chebbout claimed he was intoxicated when the stabbing occurred.
Phone recordings indicated that Chebbout was planning to kill Laknit. The assailant called 911 and admitted to the murder, which prosecutors believe was connected to a woman who rejected Chebbout's overtures and no longer wanted him to be her driver.
At the time of the killing, the City of Côte St. Luc responded on Facebook to local concerns, particularly as it closely followed a stabbing at the former Quartier Cavendish Cineplex cinema.
"This was not a random incident," the CSL post said of the Décarie Square incident. "Given that this event happened two weeks after a stabbing at a local cinema, it is natural that some in the community are concerned. Côte St. Luc takes safety seriously, whether it’s the security of our community institutions, kids on bikes, or the health and safety of residents living alone."
The post added that these types of incidents are anomalies in CSL, which remains the case as recent violent incidents are taking place in other locales.
