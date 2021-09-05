A 45-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in NDG on Saturday afternoon. Montreal police report that at about 2 p.m. the car was making a turn from Saint Jacques onto Beaconsfield when the accident with the westbound motorcyclist occurred.
The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and police have not laid any charges against the driver of the SUV, telling reporters that excessive speed or alcohol were not factors in the fatal incident.
It's the second such incident in the greater Montreal area in less than a week. Last Tuesday a man died after being hit on his motorcycle by a car on boulevard le Corbusier. The 68-year-old suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car traveling south and turning west on Saint-Elzéar shortly after 4 p.m.
