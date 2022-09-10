50-year-old Hosea Amorus Puhya has been charged with first-degree murder of a Lasalle woman. The incident took place Thursday morning when police received a 911 call bringing them to an open parking lot on the intersections of des Oblats and Wanklyn street. Puhya was able to flee the scene of the crime before police arrived but was arrested soon after.
The victim, 29-year-old Gisele Itale Betondi, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the nearest hospital that same morning from multiple stab wounds. Puhya is known to police and has a scheduled court appearance this coming November for a separate incident involving robbery and assault with a weapon. On June 21st, Phuya was acquitted in court, having been charged with uttering threats against Betondi. Police are aware that Puhya and the victim knew each other, although whether they were in or out of a relationship is currently unclear.
