A vicious beating at the Orange Julep parking lot late Wednesday May 31 left a 50-year-old man in critical condition, fighting for his life.
Police were alerted to the incident on Décarie and Paré in Côte des Neiges-NDG at about 10:15 p.m.
The SPVM says the assault took place during a confrontation between the assault victim and several other individuals. The suspects fled. The Orange Julep is noted for having many vehicles parked in its lot when the nice weather begins.
A security perimeter was established, and investigators were still at the scene Thursday morning. Surveillance video will be studied as well.
