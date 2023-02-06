Constantin Niphakis, arrested with Mark Blumenthal in Côte St. Luc last December in connection with an alleged real estate scam, was ordered by Superior Court judge Jeffrey Edwards Feb. 3 to pay three victims a total of more than $321,000, plus interest and legal fees.
The December arrest was "in connection with a real estate fraud whose victims are owners seeking to sell their homes quickly in exchange for a cash amount." The SPVM said at the time that "the alleged fraudsters, who run a business called “I buy CA$H houses”, allegedly caused losses amounting to more than $1.5 million to a dozen victims.”
The three plaintiffs in the case decided Feb. 3 were Eugène Saint-Germain, Jenny Vuong and Carol Ringrose, who sold between May and June 2016, "in separate transactions," a residential building to 9341-7798 Québec inc, whose sole shareholder is Niphakis. 9341-7798 Québec inc operated under the unregistered business name "I buy houses... CA$H."
Niphakis convinced the plaintiffs to accept "at the time of the sale, a partial payment of the sale price.
"The balance of the sale price had to be paid at the latest in the year following the sale," the court document says. "In all three transactions, Niphakis explained to the plaintiffs that he was going to carry out renovations quickly, within days of the sale, and then resell the building."
However, after the sales contracts were signed, no renovation work was done and Niphakis "suddenly became impossible to contact," he didn't pay the municipal tax on the buildings and his office address turned out to be fake.
The judge ruled that, in his view, Niphakis used the numbered company to "hide the fraud and abuse of rights committed by him against the three plaintiffs.
"The evidence reveals that Mr. Niphakis acted in bad faith with the intent to mislead the plaintiffs and by maneuvering to avoid paying them the agreed price balances."The judge ruled that corporate details regarding the numbered company 9341-7798 Québec inc., had to be revealed, and Niphakis had to pay Eugène Saint-Germain $81,675.64, Jenny Vuong $146,245.19; and Carol Ringrose $93,119.30, as well as five percent interest per year each from the time of the default, which was June 2017. Niphakis was ordered to pay legal costs as well.
