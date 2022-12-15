A 45-year-old man has been charged with the death of a seven-year-old girl after he struck her with his vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough. Maria Legenkovska was a Ukrainian refugee who arrived in Canada just two months ago. She was walking to school with her two siblings on December 13th when the incident took place. The SPVM arrived at the scene at approximately 8:05 a.m. where the girl was found in critical condition and immediately transported to hospital where she died. The driver, Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, turned himself into police custody later that afternoon. He appeared in court the next day and will be charged with leaving the scene of the accident. Garcia will return to the Montreal Courthouse on December 15th with a Spanish-language interpreter present. The hearing will either find an agreement for release conditions or set a future date for a bail hearing, although The Crown has opposed Garcia being released on bail.
An online fundraiser via GoFundMe has been started by members of the community in memory of Maria and on behalf of her mother Galyna Legenkovska. As written on the GoFundMe page, “As colleagues and employers of Galyna, Maria's mom, Hotel Labelle, Hotel le Roberval and Best Western Hotel St-Jerome set up this GoFundMe to help cover funeral arrangements and the remaining funds will go directly to the family to help during these difficult times ahead.” The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 but as of December 15th has raised just over $90,000 with more than two thousand donors.
The St Sophie's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral has started a GoFundMe as well to help pay for funeral costs and support the family. It has so far raised just over $10,000.
The funeral date for Maria is still pending as discussions are underway with the Ukrainian Embassy so that Maria’s father may travel from Ukraine to attend. The family arrived from Ukraine to Canada this summer. The mother has decided to bury Maria in Montreal where she hopes they can rebuild their life.
Fundraiser for Galyna Legenkovska by Viviane Charron : Maria 7 years old died following a hit-and-run (gofundme.com)
Fundraiser by St Sophie Montreal : Help Little Maria's Family (gofundme.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.