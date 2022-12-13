An 87-year-old man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident that took place on November 16th in Outremont where his vehicle collided with a baby in a stroller. The man continued to drive after striking the stroller which was accompanied by a Hasidic woman. The one-year-old child survived the collision, no one else was injured.
The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec suspended the man’s license after police met with the man. The SPVM stated that, “The file will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), who will determine whether to lay charges,"
The SPVM has confirmed that the incident was not a hate crime. The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Federation CJA has released a statement reading “The Jewish community is relieved to learn that the hit-and-run in November in Outremont involving a Jewish lady and child, where fortunately no one was injured, was not an expression of hatred or anti-Semitism, as had been speculated on social media,"
