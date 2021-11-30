It wasn't a secret, it was a view held by most of the recent local political hopefuls, and Peter Malouf made sure everyone who paid attention knew his position: no residential development at Royalmount.
Media reports are bristling this week with the news that the new mayor of Town of Mont-Royal is putting the brakes on the condominium aspect of the titanesque Royalmount mixed-use development plan at the junction of highways 15 and 40.
But Malouf was clear all long, before and during the election campaign: The problem as he put it last summer is the residential aspect will clash with the industrial vocation of much of the area and put added pressure on city services and resources, clashing with TMR’s self-styled “garden city” feel, with a prosperous revenue-generating industrial base from which it is solidly insulated. Royalmount in its current form would bring those two worlds on a collision course.
The construction of some 3200 condo units, Carbonleo’s addition to the original plan to satisfy criticisms from Montreal is a non-starter for Malouf and his team, which succeeded in taking over a majority on TMR council on November 7.
The developer has declared willingness to work with the new administration to better illuminate the plans for the multi-billion-dollar project set to dramatically transform the area with commercial properties, retail, entertainment and recreational facilities, cultural attractions and more. Carbonleo announced their project would be 100% carbon-neutral, LEED Gold certified and “a reflection of Montreal’s progressive spirit and architecture.”
Malouf says the amount of vehicular traffic caused by the addition of more than 3000 homes as well as the massive commercial, institutional and cultural offerings would make commuting even more of a daily nightmare for all Montrealers, something Malouf and his team said they are not willing to let happen. At the current pace, Royalmount’s commercial installations are set to be completed within two years.
Malouf’s opponent in the mayoralty race, former councillor Michelle Setlakwe had also voiced concern about the residential component but promised a referendum on the issue. For his part, Malouf has publicly said that his mandate and public campaigning on the issue was clear enough to oppose the zoning change.
