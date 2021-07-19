Peter Malouf has announced his candidacy for Mayor of TMR along with a team of motivated professionals seeking to win council seats in this November’s municipal election under the banner of Équipe Peter Malouf.
Born and raised in TMR, Malouf raised his family in the town and is well known as an athlete, former sport center owner, and multi-generational tennis and hockey coach.
This is Malouf’s first political campaign, but he represented the concerns of residents in two key TMR projects: With 2000 petition-signatories in 2019 he prevented the REM from simultaneously demolishing two of the three bridges connecting the TMR’s east and west sides, and last year led more than 1000 residents in demanding transparent financial and architectural details resulting in the 2020 Sports and Community Center Loan Referendum.
“The mayor and Town Council should put the interests of families first to protect our quality of life” says Malouf, “but recently it seems developers enjoy more access to Town Hall than most residents. Every day, a growing number of ambitious projects, like Royalmount and Rockland PPUs, (special planning programs) are being advanced without public dialogue and threaten to radically increase the population of our peaceful community.”
Équipe Peter Malouf’s first four council candidates hail from diverse backgrounds with experience to “bring positive solutions for the town this November.”
Antoine Tayar in District 1 is a government relations and communications expert with extensive senior management experience with Coca-Cola in Canada and internationally. A known consensus builder, Tayar’s expertise will help him represent TMR in critical negotiations within the agglomeration and with the Quebec government. “The urban density questions confronting TMR are not unique to our town alone,” he told The Suburban. “Several massive development projects near Decarie Blvd. are slated to bring thousands of additional residents to our part of the island. We share more than infrastructure, transit and orange cones. We need to create solutions together.”
Maryam Kamali Nezhad has an extensive professional background in civil engineering and as councillor for District 2 will focus on the implications of the Royalmount and Rockland projects. “There is a lot of information missing with regards to these projects,” said Nezhad, adding that “ordinary families are being heavily impacted by historic and intensive urban development projects.”
District 3 candidate Daniel Pilon holds a master's degree in urban planning and employs more than 30 year experience in all areas of municipal urban planning, land use planning and transportation, also having served as a soccer coach and governing board member of several local schools. While heritage is very important for TMR he says that “under this longstanding administration, applications for demolition or for architectural changes have been inconsistently handled on a case-by-case basis… You have to establish a policy for protecting your heritage that everybody respects. Commercial developers should not be rushed to the front of the line.”
In District 5, Chantal Sabourin’s background in environmental sciences will support her work to ensure environmental integrity both in natural green areas and in association with urban growth in light of the significant impact of the REM, which will “increase the flow of trains from 60 to 550 every day through the tiny suburban community. We need measures to defend our health, our parks and green spaces against all the construction projects around the town. The constant noise, traffic and pollution endangers the quality of life for both young and old.”
TMR is at an urban development crossroads says Malouf, announcing his team’s plan to create a 2022-2032 Modernized Garden City Development Strategy to balance architectural heritage and healthy environment with responsible urban planning. “We will assure the quality of life for families and respond to the growing crisis of traffic, overcrowded schools and pressured infrastructure.”
The remaining members of the Malouf slate will be announced shortly.
