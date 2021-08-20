Malouf adds 3 candidates

Town of Mount Royal businessman and mayoralty candidate Peter Malouf announced three more members of his Équipe Peter Malouf slate, now presenting 7 councillor candidates for the November municipal elections (with an 8th to be announced later).
Sarah Morgan, Robert Tannous and Sophie Séguin join Antoine Tayar, Maryam Kamali Nezhad, Daniel Pilon, Chantal Sabourin and Malouf in what he says is the most critical municipal election since the demerger in 2006.
In District 6, second generation townie Sarah Morgan is a biomedical design engineer, who as a teen launched a robotics program at the "Friendship Circle" and expanded her program to the Quebec Society for Disabled Children. In 2014, she received the Lieutenant Governor's Youth Medal for her community work and in 2017 was awarded TMR's Great Monterois Award. She continues to work as a ballet assistant and soccer referee.
A lawyer by profession, Robert Tannous in District 7 has lived in TMR for nearly 30 years and continues to be actively involved in local hockey activities. In his youth, he worked on TMR's Advisory Committee on Sports, Recreation and Community Services, which conducted studies on recreation, culture, community services and sports and made recommendations to council to develop a long-term vision and assess the needs for community services and programs.
In District 8, actuarial consultant Sophie Séguin has worked in financial services for over 20 years and launched her own firm. A Townie for 12 years and mother of eight-year-old twins, Séguin has volunteered at St. Clement Ouest school and served on its board, also serving as president of the Association for parents of TMR, reorienting its mission, improving the platform and creating activities. She has helped facilitate communication between municipal authorities, parents, schools, public security and the SPVM.
