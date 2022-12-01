A new study has revealed that almost half of Quebecers over the age of 60 do not have a source of sustainable income to live above the poverty line. The study was conducted by the Association québécoise de défense des droits des personnes retraités et préretraités with assistance by the Observatoire québécois des inégalités. The purpose of the study was to showcase the invisible poverty that has been affecting seniors. According to the Institute for Research and Socioeconomic Information, 29.6 per cent of Quebecers between the ages of 25 and 59 have a low sustainable income, compared to nearly half of Quebecers over 60.
The study shows that the use of non-refundable tax credits by seniors is not beneficial to low-income Quebecers. “On the other hand,” the study states, “refundable credits seem adequately designed to reach, among others, low-income elders, but the amount they redistribute seems too small to ensure a decent standard of living for the entire target population.”
This is especially exacerbated by current inflation. The study demonstrates that tax credits for senior assistance, solidarity tax credit, and tax credits for home support for seniors were the most used tax credits by Quebec seniors. The study notes that while “a significant budgetary effort” would be required, using enhanced refundable tax credits would give seniors the chance to gain viable income.
The AQDR has continued to demand an annual increase of $4,000 to support seniors from the age of 65 and increase their eligibility status for tax credits, receiving a total of $8,000 from the provincial and federal governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.