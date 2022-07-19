Early next month, the Jewish Public Library will undergo a major renovation. Most of the services will continue uninterrupted, but there are some important details to note:
The upper level Main Library will be closed to the public beginning Monday August 1 (though the renovation won't begin until August 8). The lower level will remain open as usual.
The Service (Circulation) Desk will be relocated to the Activity Room in the Children's Library, which along with Special Collections and Archives will continue operating as usual. Signs will be posted inside the lobby to help you find the way to the Gelber Corridor where the Children's Library and the Lower Level can be accessed.
Most collections will continue to be available, but some will be unavailable. You can always check out ebooks or other digital materials at any time. Go to https://jewishpubliclibrary.org to read FAQs that should address most questions, and follow the JPL’s social media for updates and more details.
The Library aims to re-open the brand new upper level Main Library on Wednesday October 19, with surprises in store for visitors.
