Public health measures for entertainment venues have been partially lifted today, most requiring the vaccine passport or proof of vaccination for attendees.
Outdoor and indoor assigned seating type venues no longer have capacity restrictions on the number of people allowed in at the same time so long as they have proof that they are adequately vaccinated. This includes cinemas, theatres and sports complexes such as the Montreal Bell Centre and Place des Arts. Masking is required at all gatherings even when seated except when a person is eating or drinking.
Exceptions where the vaccine passport will not be required includes private events of less than 250 attendees such as graduation ceremonies, large meetings and assemblies. Masking regulations continue to be required also at these events except when eating or drinking.
Choirs and orchestras are now able to gather for indoor performances in groups of up to 100. The previous limit was 25.
