Major fire destroys building in St. Laurent

A three-alarm fire Monday night Jan. 23 destroyed an industrial building that produces medical equipment on Pitfield Blvd. between Thimens and Henri Bourassa in St. Laurent.
The fire began at about 5:30 p.m. and was still burning when The Suburban was on the scene at about 7:30 p.m. Power was cut as a precaution — nearby traffic lights were not working.
Some 100 firefighters and 20 trucks were fighting the fire as huge black plumes filled the night sky. The smoke could be smelled as far away as the west end of Montreal.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause is under investigation. Montreal police told The Suburban they were informed there was no criminal element and police were in the area mainly to control traffic.
