You might want to slow down in the neighborhood over the next few months if for no other reason than you may soon find your ride a little bumpier thanks to new speed bumps being installed on 20 blocks beginning next month.
Sintra inc. was awarded a $386,086 contract to lay 700 linear meters of speed bumps on different roads in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, a total expense of $519,694.
Loyola district gets the bulk of the measures, new bumps to be installed on King-Edward between Fielding and Somerled; Walkey and Montlcair between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke; Duncan between Cavendish and Prince of Wales; Randall, between Côte-St-Luc and Chester and between Chester and Fielding; on West-hill between Chester and Fielding; Prince-of-Wales between Somerled and Terrebonne, and Fielding and Somerled; Godfrey between Grand and Kensington, Madison and Kensington, Madison and West Hill and West Hill and Benny.
In NDG, new bumps are coming to Beaconsfield between NDG avenue and Sherbrooke and between Côte-St-Luc and Fielding; on Draper between Côte-St-Luc and Somerled; Hingston and Hampton, between Sylvia-Smith and Upper-Lachine, and Addington between St-Jacques and Upper-Lachine. In CDN, work will take place on Bourret between Victoria and Lavoie, Dupuis between Legaré and Lavoie, and Fendall between Mckenna and Louis-Collin.
The traffic calming measures will be standard 4-linear-meter-wide speed bumps to modify motorist behavior, reduce speed, deter through-traffic and minimize conflicts between different road users. Signage (vertical or aerial) and paint marking are carried out by Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie boroughs services and are provided for in the construction contract.
This file is 100% funded by the borough, with $300,000 coming from the 2023 PDI allocated to traffic calming measures and $174,550 by the 2021 surplus allocated to traffic calming measures. Work is expected to begin May or June and be completed by the end of August or beginning of September.
