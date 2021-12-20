In the wake of 4,571 new Covid cases reported Monday, Health Minister Christian Dubé held a quickly called and uniquely virtual press conference announcing major new shutdowns and restrictions. "The situation is critical," he said. "I know the situation is tough, but we have to be strong." The Minister did underline that thought there has been a sharp rise in those testing positive, hospitalizations have remained stable the past several weeks in Quebec ranging around the 400 mark.
The new restrictions include the closures of schools as of 5 p.m. Monday until Jan. 10. Additionally, bars, entertainment venues, casinos, movie theatres, gyms and spas have also been ordered closed. There is an exception for personal care businesses such as hair salons and nail salons. Restaurants can stay open during the holiday period from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Also, "teleworking (working from home) is now mandatory," the Minister ordered, "wherever possible, and those working onsite have to wear a mask and stay at a distance of two metres from others," he added. As well, "sports performances, professional or amateur, will have to be held without fans."
Dubé also announced that elementary schools will remain accessible until the holiday break for self-testing and vaccinations. He also called on Quebecers not to go for COVID testing if they are asymptomatic and just want to get together with family members.
Dubé's orders followed Premier Francois Legault's reimposition of strict anti-COVID measures last Thursday. "I do not have good news," he said. "There is an explosion in the number of cases, and our experts believe the number and hospitalizations will increase in the coming weeks. We still have a battle to fight. But it's not enough to get vaccinated, we have to reduce contacts."
He announced that only 10 people can gather in homes as of Dec. 23, those 65 and over can make an appointment for a booster shot as of Monday, 60 and older as of Dec. 27 and all age groups in January, and can have the booster with only a three month period from their second shot as opposed to the previous directive of six months. As of Dec. 20, businesses, restaurants, bars and religious institutions can only operate at 50 percent capacity, the latter with no more than 250 people. A vaccination passport will be needed for religious institutions. As well, office parties, and dancing and karaoke in bars were forbidden.
Legault also announced that high schools will operate remotely until Jan. 10. Masks will be mandatory. All sports, tournaments and competitions are forbidden.
