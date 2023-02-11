Maison d'Haïti celebrated its 50th anniversary on February 11th by holding a public event at the Tohu performing arts theater. The theme of the event was ‘Living Memories’ to emphasize the importance of history and the contributions of African-Canadian communities which encompass 320,000 people in Quebec alone. The organization’s executive director Marjorie Villefranche elaborated on the theme, saying “Living Memories is 50 years of memory of the Black population in Montreal, and it is also about never forgetting that we stand on the shoulders of our predecessors. These are not archives locked in a box, what our ancestors built, it continues to live.”
Hundreds attended the event, which held free activities for the public. It concluded with a gala that recognized the achievements of Black communities, and Black history month and paid tribute to all past and present members of the board of directors since the organization’s inception in 1973. Villefranche said that the gala also celebrated “the pioneers who built the Maison d'Haïti, the volunteers and employees,” as well as those who have benefited from Maison d'Haïti’s services.
Distinguised guests included former Canadian Governor General Michaëlle Jean, Senator Marie-Françoise Mégie, and Quebec Minister Christopher Skeete. Villefranche called it “a great reunion,” and that “There will be the founders of Haiti House, who have travelled to be there. Those who signed the first paper of existence of the organization will be there, in addition to former presidents and board members, as well as participants of the youth program who are now adults."
Maison d'Haïti was founded in 1973 with the goal of working for the Haitian community and Quebec community action through intervention, literacy, mobilization, and granting access to work services. The organization has given support to some 12,000 people in 2022, primarily through integrating newcomers, helping women, family aid, youth, adult, and children’s education.
