The much-anticipated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered to residents and staff of Maimonides Donald Berman Geriatric Centre Monday, amongst the first in Canada to be inoculated.
Gloria Lallouz, 78, received the first vaccination. Health Minister Christian Dubé was on hand. The doses were transported in a UPS truck.
“These vaccines will be administered to the residents of the Donald Berman Geriatric Centre who wish to get the vaccine, as well to the Long Term Care (CHSLD) staff of our CIUSSS,” the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal announced Friday. “We have had several simulations and are prepared to launch the immunization program as soon as the vaccine arrives.”
The situation at Maimonides was sufficiently urgent in recent weeks that caregivers and other members of the community gathered to call for action from the Quebec government. At the time of the protest, a COVID-19 outbreak had occurred in which 52 residents contracted COVID-19, and at least 10 had died. Since then, some 20 COVID patients had been transferred to other hospitals.
Several staff members had also contracted COVID, but the administration at Maimonides had denied that a shortage of staff had caused the outbreak among residents. Some reports said an asymptomatic caregiver may have prompted the outbreak.
